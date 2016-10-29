Posted on by

A holiday bash


Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosted its 2016 Boo Bash Saturday in downtown Troy. Boo Bash-goers had the opportunity to make a craft in the art studio, play games on the mansion lawn, participate in a scavenger hunt inside Mrs. Hayner’s home, dance to a monster mash in the ballroom and enjoy a storytime in the parlor. Here, participants tally their scores after finding shapes during a Halloween hunt in the courtyard of the facility.

