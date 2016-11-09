Made with heart

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Riverside Developmental Disabilities Community Relations Director Melissa Nichols and Community Outreach Coordinator Krista Smith, background, brought two of Riverside’s consumers to Hospice of Miami County on Wednesday in Troy. Smith, also the Aktion Club adviser, and Penny Hoekstra of the Kiwanis Club of Troy, collaborated with Aktion Club members when Hospice reached out for a need of Christmas ornaments. About 30 club members served by Riverside, including Brion Osborne, left, and Jason Benton came together to create the crafts. “Each of them put their heart into these hand-made ornaments,” Nichols said.