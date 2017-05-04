School royalty named

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Newton High School recently announced its 2016-2017 Prom court. The court includes Catherine Kauffman, Chloe Hunsbarger, Aliya Stine, Kassidi Alexander, Kaylee Kesler, Rhett Gipe, Milan Bess, Nelson Clymer, Lukas Tebics and Windsor Rapp. Prom will be held Saturday inside the school cafeteria from 8-11 p.m. with an “Under the Sea” theme. An After Prom is scheduled following the event at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch in Troy.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Miami East High School recently announced its 2016-2017 Prom court. The court includes Jordan Crawford, Levi Adducchio, Justin DeWeese, Jakob Groover, Logan West, Bryce Redick, Taylor McCuistion, Emily Hawkins, Emma Linn, Jillian Wesco, Abby Bollinger and Morgan Rose (not picutred). Prom will be held Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. at The Crystal Room in Troy with a “Classique Magnifique” theme. An After Prom is scheduled following the event at Scene 75 Entertainment Center.