Batter, batter swing

Amery Wappelhorst tags out Logan Cool at third base while participating in a game during a baseball clinic held this week at Duke Park in Troy. According to Frosty Brown, the kids got a practice in so that they can get an understanding of the game and apply what they learned during the week-long clinic.

Participants of the Troy Recreation Department Baseball Clinic, including Kingstin Shepherd, practice swinging and hitting the ball during the week-long camp at Duke Park in Troy.

Youth from the area work on short hops and big bounces while catching during a baseball clinic led by Coach Frosty Brown this week at Duke Park. The clinic allowed children to learn the basic fundamentals of baseball, including hitting, bunting, fielding, base running and pitching.