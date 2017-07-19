Officials ID drowning victim

TROY — Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal downing incident at Treasure Island Park late Tuesday evening.

Officials have identified the victim as 13-year-old Lillian May. The girl was pronounced dead at Upper Valley Medical Center shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials were conducting a search in and around the dock areas at the park on Wednesday afternoon, according to Troy Police Department’s Capt. Joe Long.

On Tuesday evening, Troy Fire Department and Troy Police searched for approximately 30 minutes before finding the girl who was located near the docks in the harbor area. The area around the dock was estimated to be approximately 6 feet deep.

May was staying with her grandfather in Troy. According to Long, the grandfather knew she was playing with friends, but was unaware they had went to Treasure Island. May was an eighth-grade student at Troy Junior High School last spring.

An autopsy was ordered by the Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn. Her body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

According to Capt. Joe Long, medics were performing CPR on the child as she was transported to the hospital. The child’s grandfather responded to the scene.

Prior to the incident, there were approximately 10 children swimming around the harbor docks at dusk. The Troy-Miami County Library was hosting a movie night featuring “Finding Dory” at the amphitheater at Treasure Island Park that evening. According to witnesses, the victim was not there at the park to attend the event.

According to the city of Troy’s Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, swimming in the harbor area is not restricted, but “is frowned upon.” The city has restricted fishing in the harbor area, but does not have signage indicating no swimming in the harbor.

“It is a dock, it is our boat launch. We do have people getting in and out of their craft. They could fall into it. It is not a swimming pool. It is not a swimming area,” Titterington said.

Titterington said he was still gathering details from the incident from fire and police officials.

“We’re still waiting on a final report,” he said. “I’m going to keep in touch with the chiefs as they work with the coroner and conduct their interviews.”

In 2017, at least six people have been rescued from the Great Miami River in Miami County. There was another fatal drowning of a 16-year-old male in a pond outside of Piqua this year as well.

A crew from Piqua Fire Department's Mobile Cascade Unit and Dive Team, including John Richard, partnered with the Troy Fire Department and Troy Police Department to look for any obstruction around the floating docks on the lagoon at Treasure Island on Wednesday in Troy. Troy Fire Department and Troy Police Department members search around the dock area where an 11-year-old girl was reported missing.

