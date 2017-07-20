Going Forward — HIWT opens new facility

TROY — With its focus on moving forward and meeting the high demand for skilled labor in the welding industry, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology opened the doors of its brand new 16,000 square feet of new learning space on Wednesday.

The new Welding Learning Facility features four classrooms which can accommodate 120 students. The facility also features laboratories for inspection training and quality testing, as well as 24 multi-process welding booths. The new facility was built to cater to professional welders and welding services. It opened in October 2016. The recent renovation of the original campus was completed this summer.

President and CEO of Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Scott Mazzulla said the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting marked the completion of nearly 30,000 square feet of transformation, including renovation at its main campus, which took two years to complete.

“This is a large undertaking by the school and we are so proud of the result,” Mazzulla said.

Mazulla said the expansion was necessary to help meet demand for the skill trade as well as accommodating its growing student enrollment — waiting lists are up to one year long for potential students.

“Going forward we want to provide an environment that is second to none that makes this Hobart Institute a career destination,” he said.

Mazulla said statistics show a shortage of 370,000 welders by 2026.

“The expectation is that it will only continue to grow,” he said. “The industry has such an incredible demand and incredible of shortage of welders — that’s where we come in.”

Mazzulla said the new space will enhance the learning process to bring the welding industry into the future.

“This has been labeled the next generation welding learning facility, or in my view, Welding Learning Campus, and we must keep investing in new products, new offerings and state-of-the art buildings. This building and renovation are prime examples of that core direction,” he said.

Representatives from Governor John Kasich’s office, Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, U.S. Senator Rob Portman, and other government officials offered their congratulations.

State Senator Bill Beagle, Mayor Michael Beamish and Rep. Dr. Steve Huffman were in attendance at the ceremony.

“This has been a wonderful year for Hobart. They just celebrated a 100 years of their involvement in our community and the HIWT is a part of that,” Beamish said. “It’s a needed trade skill we all need to have and it’s right here in Troy, Ohio. This new facility behind me will allow for re-tooling, re-certification and it allows for expanding the level of expertise for the future.”

For more information about the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, visit www.welding.org.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Marketing and Career Development Manager Melinda Jeffery discusses the expansion at the school, which houses 70 additional welding booths, during an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new north building Wednesday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/07/web1_170719aw_Hobart_4881.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Marketing and Career Development Manager Melinda Jeffery discusses the expansion at the school, which houses 70 additional welding booths, during an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new north building Wednesday in Troy. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Participants of a ribbon cutting including from left: Steve Tirpak, Ron Scott, Mike Beamish, Scott Mazzulla, Martha Baker, Jennifer Monnin and Richard Cultice gather in front of the new north building at the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/07/web1_170719aw_Hobart_4866.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Participants of a ribbon cutting including from left: Steve Tirpak, Ron Scott, Mike Beamish, Scott Mazzulla, Martha Baker, Jennifer Monnin and Richard Cultice gather in front of the new north building at the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Marketing and Career Development Manager Melinda Jeffery discusses renovation and expansion during an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the welding institute Wednesday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/07/web1_170719aw_Hobart_4878.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Marketing and Career Development Manager Melinda Jeffery discusses renovation and expansion during an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the welding institute Wednesday in Troy.

Next Generation Welding Learning facility dedicated to professional welders and services

