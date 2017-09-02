Bike count report raises questions

TROY — The city of Troy has been keeping track of how many users cross its dedicated bike lanes on Adams and Water streets for the last two weeks, which was included in the council board packet this week.

According to the bike counter report from Aug. 18 through Sept. 1, the Adams Street bike lane has had 646 hits and Water Street’s bike lane recorded 1,561 hits. The counters included half-day counts on Aug. 18 and Sept. 1.

The counters are located near the libary on Water Street and near the practice fields on Adamst Street.

The city of Troy is in the process of its annual paving program and has not yet announced where additional bike lanes or shared road markings will be placed throughout the city.

According to Mayor Michael Beamish, city council unanimously passed the city’s Complete Streets Policy last spring. The four-page document and a one-page map with colored lines that designate which city streets are priorities for the program are online.

For example Dorset is marked as a “Share the Road” trail, according to the Complete Streets map.

As for the bike lane counts, Mayor Beamish said,”Staff is confident in the numbers from the counters and can’t confirm that cars rolled over the ropes. They have not seen what the “witnesses” have seen.”

The bike counters do not distinguish its count by mode of transportation such as car, pedestrian or bike rider.

On the Troy Daily News Facebook Page, the majority of the 75 comments stated they’ve rarely seen bikers using the Water Street bike lane throughout its inception Aug. 1.

At the Aug. 21 Council meeting, City staff reported bike counters are located on Water Street by the library and North Adams Street by the junior high. A count for one week from Aug. 11 through Aug. 18 was included in the council report. During this period, 484 hits were made on the Adams Street Bridge area and 769 hits were recorded on Water Street.

There are two counters, but the count is only recorded once.

The Troy Daily News asked for feedback about the first week of counts on its Facebook page:

“I drive down Water Street everyday and the only bike I (have) seen was on the sidewalk. With this being said, I want to know when the next meeting is so I can attend,” said another resident.

As for where additional bike lanes in the city will be placed in the future, including main thoroughfares such as Dorset, Mayor Beamish said, “A bike lane on Dorset has not been decided. (The Troy Daily News) questions are good ones that we are looking into.”

The Complete Streets policy and its bike lanes and share roads and signage are part of connecting Troy to area business using alternative transportation, Beamish said.

“This whole initiative is to try to provide connectivity to our downtown businesses. Bicycles are a mode of transportation much the same as any motor vehicle,” Beamish said.

The next city council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at City Hall due to the Labor Day holiday.

