TC students seek donations for hurricane victims


Provided photo Troy Christian students Jacob Johns, left, and Josh Steele, display some of the already donated backpacks collected to send to hurricane victims in Texas.


Staff Report

TROY — Troy Christian junior and senior high school students are collecting supplies to fill 100 backpacks for other student victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Presently, 77 backpacks already have been donated, including most donated by the Troy and Vandalia Kroger stores.

Various items are needed to fill the backpacks, and students are seeking the community’s help to fill the backpacks with items such as school supplies, hygiene items, food, toys, books, coloring books, Bibles, stuffed animals and T-shirts.

Troy Christian show choir members will be available outside the school on Monday to take donations for cars as they pick up their students. Donations also can be dropped off at the high school office, 700 S. Dorset Road, Troy.

For more information, call Troy Christian at 339-5692.

