Home grown great

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Andrew Grim, of near Pleasant Hill, answers questions with Piqua resident Della Barnett regarding the assortment of gourds his family brings into town. Barnett said she picked up a friend from Casstown and wanted to visit the Miami County Farmers Market in Troy. Both like visiting the farmers market in front of Lowe’s because of the produce and baked goods. The Miami County Farmer’s Market will continue every Saturday through the end of October.