Posted on by

Home grown great


Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Andrew Grim, of near Pleasant Hill, answers questions with Piqua resident Della Barnett regarding the assortment of gourds his family brings into town. Barnett said she picked up a friend from Casstown and wanted to visit the Miami County Farmers Market in Troy. Both like visiting the farmers market in front of Lowe’s because of the produce and baked goods. The Miami County Farmer’s Market will continue every Saturday through the end of October.


Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Andrew Grim, of near Pleasant Hill, answers questions with Piqua resident Della Barnett regarding the assortment of gourds his family brings into town. Barnett said she picked up a friend from Casstown and wanted to visit the Miami County Farmers Market in Troy. Both like visiting the farmers market in front of Lowe’s because of the produce and baked goods. The Miami County Farmer’s Market will continue every Saturday through the end of October.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Andrew Grim, of near Pleasant Hill, answers questions with Piqua resident Della Barnett regarding the assortment of gourds his family brings into town. Barnett said she picked up a friend from Casstown and wanted to visit the Miami County Farmers Market in Troy. Both like visiting the farmers market in front of Lowe’s because of the produce and baked goods. The Miami County Farmer’s Market will continue every Saturday through the end of October.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/09/web1_170930AW_FARMERS_MARKET.jpgAnthony Weber | Troy Daily News Andrew Grim, of near Pleasant Hill, answers questions with Piqua resident Della Barnett regarding the assortment of gourds his family brings into town. Barnett said she picked up a friend from Casstown and wanted to visit the Miami County Farmers Market in Troy. Both like visiting the farmers market in front of Lowe’s because of the produce and baked goods. The Miami County Farmer’s Market will continue every Saturday through the end of October.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:34 pm |    

Home grown great

Home grown great
11:59 am
Updated: 12:00 pm. |    

TC students seek donations for hurricane victims

TC students seek donations for hurricane victims
10:09 am |    

Weaver Eggs scrambles to help Hurricane Irma victims

Weaver Eggs scrambles to help Hurricane Irma victims