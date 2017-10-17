A collaborative effort

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Assistant Director David Wion and staff members Rachael Boezi and Leona Sargent look on at a piece from the new Collaborative Works collection on display at the center on West Main Street. The ceramic collection represents the team effort of artists Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino, who boast a combined 80 years of experience in the medium of clay. The Collaborative Works collection will be on display at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center through Nov. 26.