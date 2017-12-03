Hayner celebrates the season

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Performers from Cincinnati’s Madcap Puppet Theatre perform “A Madcap Christmas Carol” during Children’s Day at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday in Troy.

Charlotte Kaiser, 6, of Troy, visits with Santa Claus during Children’s Day at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday in Troy.

Santa Claus joins Harrison Bradley, 17 months, of Troy, for a rest on the rug during Children’s Day at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday in Troy.