Overfield Tavern hosts holiday dinner

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum hosted a series of historic holiday dinners on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3.

Four dinners were offered in all, including two on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and two on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets were available to the public in advance through Eventbrite for $50.

“There were 37 in attendance at each of our Saturday dinners.” said museum board member Ben Sutherly. “We have a total of 73 coming in for our Sunday dinners as well, so our weekend total was close to 150. It was a good turnout, and the space is small enough that we basically maxed out our seating.”

Upon arriving, guests were given multiple beverage options, including a cabarnet sauvignon, coriander ale and non-alcoholic ginger ale from Carillon Brewing Company in Dayton, and a full line of whiskeys from Indian Creek Distillery in Bethel Township, which were offered straight or mixed.

An appetizer of roasted corn and pepper soup was served first. The entree that followed included braised ox tail served over polenta, mustard, and turnip greens, with a roasted golden beet on the side. Dessert plates presented a poached pear with molasses-candied walnuts.

The food was provided by Bakehouse Bread Co., and was prepared by Bakehouse associate Bryan Begg.

“The meal was very well-recieved.” Sutherly said. “It was fine-dining done frontier-style, and it allowed us to have some fun with the menu while staying true to history. Bryan is very creative and walked that line well.”

Presentations were offered to dinner guests by performers dressed in period attire, who discussed topics such as clothing, alcohol, and the Ohio frontier. Long-time museum supporters Terry and Karen Purke portrayed Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Overfield, the original tavern owners in the early 19th-century.

“People seemed to really enjoy the historical elements of the event.” said Sutherly. “We’ve gotten great feedback on that, and I think it was more informative than many expected.”

This was the museum’s second year hosting the dinner event, and its success has encouraged the staff to consider options for other community events through 2018.

“We are weighing the possibility of a tea tasting this spring.” Sutherly said. “Into the summer, some other events are possible as well. The support from the community has been terrific.”

Along with Bakehouse Bread Co., the event was made possible by a number of local sponsors, including Haren’s Market, J. Hall & Associates, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Martha Mellon’s Interiors, Patriot Antiques, Sakai Japanese Bistro, Shields Lawn Tamers, and Winan’s Chocolates & Coffees.

The Overfield Tavern Museum was built in 1808, and stood as the center of Troy’s commerce for many of its early years. The square-hewn log building now stands as the oldest building in Troy, and is registered as an Ohio Historic Landmark.

For more information, visit overfieldtavernmuseum.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Samantha and Alek Martin prepare beverages for guests at Overfield Tavern Museum’s holiday dinner event on Saturday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Overfield1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Samantha and Alek Martin prepare beverages for guests at Overfield Tavern Museum’s holiday dinner event on Saturday in Troy.