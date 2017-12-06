Crash downs pole on St Rt 41

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — A crash on State Route 41 on Wednesday afternoon resulted in downed wires and minor injuries.

The accident took place about 2 miles east of Troy, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Robert Allen, age 28, lost control of a Chevrolet pick-up truck, colliding with a telephone pole and flipping in the field. The downed lines resulted in coordination with Dayton Power & Light to temporarily shut down electricity in the vicinity.

“There was only one victim involved in the accident,” said Troy Fire Department Platoon Commander Tim Haywood confirmed. “He was conscious when the crews arrived. The downed lines were energized, so we had to access the victim by rolling down to the end of the field and circumnavigating the fence at the end of the field.”

Emergency crews from both Troy and Casstown were alerted, but Casstown crews were called off once it was confirmed that the victim was conscious. CareFlight was also on stand-by, but was not utilized.

Allen was taken by ambulance to Upper Valley Medical Center and will be held overnight for precautionary care. His condition is currently unknown.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Emergency crews respond to a crash on State Route 41 on Wednesday east of Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Emergency crews respond to a crash on State Route 41 on Wednesday east of Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Emergency crews assist the victim of a truck crash that downed a telephone pole on State Route 41 on Wednesday east of Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Emergency crews assist the victim of a truck crash that downed a telephone pole on State Route 41 on Wednesday east of Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Emergency crews load the crash victim into the ambulance at the scene of the accident on State Route 41 on Wednesday east of Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Emergency crews load the crash victim into the ambulance at the scene of the accident on State Route 41 on Wednesday east of Troy.