Three Scouts achieve Eagle rank

TROY — Three local scouts have achieved Eagle status.

Troy High junior Mark Summers, Troy Christian junior Will Knostman, and Troy Christian junior Caleb Twiss were inducted during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony, presented by Troop 1033.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., and was held at the Tabernacle of the Lord Jesus Christ, located on Waco Street in Troy. A reception followed the ceremony, and was held in the Tabernacle’s fellowship hall.

Representing the three Scouts at the ceremony were Troy High School football coach Matt Burgbacher for Mark Summers, Troy Christian teacher Tommy Royce for Will Knostman, and Troy Christian football coach Marvin Major for Caleb Twiss, who addressed the crowd on each Scout’s behalf.

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest that can be achieved by Scouts, requiring at least 21 merit badges and demonstration of spirit through the Boy Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership by age 18. For Summers, Knostman, and Twiss, recieving the status demanded tremendous effort.

“They require you to do an Eagle project,” Knostman explained. “It takes roughly 50-60 hours of planning. It has to benefit a religious or non-profit organization. Once the project is prepared, you must lead your fellow Scouts in seeing through that project.”

The three Scouts all received a medal and badge recognizing their accomplishments, as well as commendation from Mayor Michael Beamish, who was present at the event.

“The ceremony went well,” Summers said. “I’m glad I got to see and thank all my mentors who have guided me in Scouts or other areas of my life.”

“There was a lot of people that came out,” said Twiss. “I was surprised by how many provided us support, and it was a really great experience for me and the other two guys.”

Overall, Summers, Knostman, and Twiss have valued their experience and feel that it has allowed them to develop in important ways.

“The Scout program has helped me in learning how to hold myself accountable for my own work,” said Summers. “It’s helped me in learning to commit to certain goals that I have, and learning how to achieve those goals. That’s something that’s really important with the Scouts.”

“I think it’s definitely helped me in leading others,” said Knostman. “When you start, your leaders are helping you, but as you get older, you have to start being a leader to younger people in the troop. I definitely think that’ll be helpful in the workplace and other things like that later in life.”

“My leadership skills are where I’ve seen the most development,” said Twiss. “It’s helped me learn to manage people on the football and baseball field. It’s one of the greatest things that the Scouts have done for me. Leadership ability is the most valuable thing they promote.”

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation’s largest Scouting organizations, hosting more than 2.4 million youth participants annually, with a program designed to develop character, citizenship, and personal fitness.

