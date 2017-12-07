Festive events sweep the county

TROY — A coterie of holiday events were hosted in Miami County on Saturday Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3.
Troy Rotary Club held its annual holiday breakfast at the Lincoln Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8:30-11 a.m. The event was free to the public.
The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center held its annual holiday open house, Saturday serving as Children’s Day and Sunday serving as the grand opening. The event ran 1-5 p.m. on both days, and was free to the public.
The Museum of Troy History held its annual holiday open house on both days, featuring the modular buildings of the late John Lafferty and vintage feather and fir trees filled with antique ornaments on display. The event ran from 4-8 p.m. on both days, and was free to the public.
The Overfield Tavern Museum held a series of historical holiday dinners, which featured fine-dining in a period setting, with live presentations by volunteers in costume. Two dinners were held on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and two more were held on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event was available to the public through advance tickets.
Tipp City held its annual “Christmas in the Village and Holiday Home” tour on Saturday, Dec. 2, running from 12-5 p.m. Tickets were available to purchase in advance and on the day of the tour.
For more information on holiday events, visit www.hometowngreat.com.
Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Members of Troy Christian High School’s Rhapsody show choir travel along the West Main and Third streets neighborhood during the Tippecanoe “Christmas in the Village” home tour on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Designer Randy Luken’s plaid inspired tablescaping wowed visitors to James and Andi Trzeciak’s home on West Main Street. The house was built in 1895 to have the biggest front porch in town. It was featured in the annual “Christmas in the Village” home tour on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Braxton Radford, 4, of Tipp City, shows off his handiwork to Tabea Radford during the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Volunteer Andrew Luring gets a wardrobe adjustment during Overfield Tavern Museum’s historical holiday dinner event on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Terry Purke, portraying Mr. Benjamin Overfield, talks to guests about the Ohio frontier during Overfield Tavern Museum’s historical holiday dinner event on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Matt Kempainen of Troy views the chapel modular building, designed by the late John Lafferty, on display at the Museum of Troy History’s open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jim Holter of Troy admires the general store modular building, designed by the late John Lafferty, during the Museum of Troy History’s open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Elijah Dunbar, 5, of Troy participates in arts and crafts during Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Trevyn Stammen, 5, of Rossburg, receives assistance with a craft project from grandfather Alan Stammen during Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Amelia Coning, 3, of Troy, makes a grab for some Christmas cookies during the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Harrison Bradley, 17 months, of Troy, takes a rest on the floor as Santa Claus comes down to join him during the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Emma Estrada, 6, and David Estrada, 9, of Troy, visit with Santa Claus during Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Performers from Cincinnati’s Madcap Puppet Theatre perform “A Madcap Christmas Carol” during Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Brhiannon Riddle of Troy cuts pancakes for her son Caspian, 3, during the Troy Rotary Club’s annual holiday breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Shiho Kaito, 3, of Troy, requests assistance in opening her candy cane during Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2.