Festive events sweep the county

Staff Report

TROY — A coterie of holiday events were hosted in Miami County on Saturday Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3.

Troy Rotary Club held its annual holiday breakfast at the Lincoln Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8:30-11 a.m. The event was free to the public.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center held its annual holiday open house, Saturday serving as Children’s Day and Sunday serving as the grand opening. The event ran 1-5 p.m. on both days, and was free to the public.

The Museum of Troy History held its annual holiday open house on both days, featuring the modular buildings of the late John Lafferty and vintage feather and fir trees filled with antique ornaments on display. The event ran from 4-8 p.m. on both days, and was free to the public.

The Overfield Tavern Museum held a series of historical holiday dinners, which featured fine-dining in a period setting, with live presentations by volunteers in costume. Two dinners were held on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and two more were held on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event was available to the public through advance tickets.

Tipp City held its annual “Christmas in the Village and Holiday Home” tour on Saturday, Dec. 2, running from 12-5 p.m. Tickets were available to purchase in advance and on the day of the tour.

For more information on holiday events, visit www.hometowngreat.com.