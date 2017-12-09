Pet of the Week

Spike’s story

Spike came in stray to the Miami County Animal Shelter and was never reclaimed by his owner. He is now ready for his new home. He is still a little scared in the kennel, and it takes a few minutes to get him to warm up to new people. He still is unsure of the leash and would need some work on that. He is very sweet and loving once he trusts you. He loves to sample any food that you have and make sure it is safe for you to eat. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.