Oakes-Beitman hosts open house

By Cody Willoughby

PLEASANT HILL — The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library spread holiday joy to Miami County residents during a holiday open house event on Thursday. The event ran from 6-8 p.m., and was open to the public.

The event featured story time led by Pleasant Hill Mayor Gary L. Johnston, holiday arts and crafts, and a refreshment table with cookies and “Grinch Punch”. Children in attendance were invited to visit with Santa Claus, and were given a small gift of their choice to take home, which included toys and coloring books.

Andie Wise, who has been branch manager at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library since October, has enjoyed ringing in her first holiday season at the facility with a successful event.

“We were so thankful for how tonight turned out,” said Wise. “The gifts and Santa were provided by Newton Township, and SAFY sponsored the fingerprint crafts. The mayor’s here for the whole evening to read stories to kids as they come in. This was a true community effort to provide for everybody here, and we’re really grateful.”

The open house was sponsored by SAFY (Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth), and was made possible by donations from generous residents.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Tudor Grey, 4, of Pleasant Hill, visits with Santa Claus during the holiday open house at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_LibraryOpenHouse2-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Tudor Grey, 4, of Pleasant Hill, visits with Santa Claus during the holiday open house at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Charlie Smith, 4, of Bradford, participates in finger-painting activities during the holiday open house at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_LibraryOpenHouse1-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Charlie Smith, 4, of Bradford, participates in finger-painting activities during the holiday open house at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Thursday in Pleasant Hill.