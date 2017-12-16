THS hosts renowned brass band

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@troydailynews.com

TROY — The Troy High School Band joined forces with the Ohio Valley British Brass Band for an evening of yuletide favorites on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Troy. The event was hosted in the Troy High School auditorium, and began at 7 p.m. It was free of charge, and open to the public.

The program opened with several pieces performed by the Troy High School band, conducted by band director Kathy McIntosh, and was proceeded by a number of tunes performed by the Ohio Valley British Brass Band, conducted by Greg Mills. The combined ensembles closed the program with two selected pieces, the first conducted by McIntosh and the second conducted by Mills.

The event marked a first-time collaboration between Troy High School and the 45-member ensemble.

“It’s a really amazing community group,” said assistant band director Molly Venneman. “It’s made up of professional musicians and educators, and they do a holiday concert series every year. Typically they’ve held the event at local churches, but this year they decided to come here and do a combined concert, so we’re very excited. Mrs. McIntosh plays in the band, as well as many other Troy residents, so it’s very special to have them.”

The Ohio Valley British Brass Band (OVBBB) was founded in February 1992 by Francis Laws and the Late Ed Nickol. Nickol was conductor of the ensemble until January 2009. Michael Gallehue took over the baton until summer 2017. The band has since been under the leadership of director Greg Mills.

Since its inception, the OVBBB has played extensively throughout Ohio and northern Kentucky, including performances featured with the Cincinnati Pops and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestras.

For more information, visit ovbbb.org.

