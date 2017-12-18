Smoke in vent system leads to PHS evacuation

PIQUA – Students at Piqua High School got an unexpected afternoon break on Monday when a fire alarm sounded and smoke was seen coming from a vent.

The alarm came in just before 1:30 p.m. and, following protocol, students evacuated the building. They were walked over to Piqua Junior High School.

Piqua Fire Department responded and immediately began searching for the source of the smoke. Assistant Piqua Fire Chief Vince Ashcraft said that repair work on the roof was underway and some dryer lint that was in duct work ignited. Although it only burned briefly, the lint emitted enough smoke to make its way into the ventilation system and cause alarms to sound.

Ashcraft said that there was no damage reported and firefighters cleared the scene in about 45 minutes. Students returned to classrooms at that time.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_blackbgpdc20171218175431179.jpg