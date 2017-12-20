Fulton Farms hosts nativity

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@troydailynews.com

TROY —

A special live nativity event, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is being hosted in the main barn at Fulton Farms on State Route 202. The event opened on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and will run until Saturday, Dec. 23, from 12-8 p.m. each day.

The event is free to the public. Light refreshments are provided.

Event founder Craig Armstrong, an affiliate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is thrilled with the venue.

“We began doing it almost ten years ago,” said Armstrong. “We started in a small barn, and this is the first year we’ve gotten to do it here. It’s offered us a lot more room for the animals and for people to spread out and move through. They’ve been very good to us.”

“The Church of Latter Day Saints are the main church that initiate it each year,” said market manager Beverly Fulton. “They also have groups from churches and local individuals who come to sing each night. It’s really just a way of inviting in the whole community together to celebrate Christmas.”

Along with the primary nativity display and a collection of barn animals, various musical acts will be present to perform Christmas songs each night.

Tuesday’s opening day featured members of Bethel High School Choir and Troy resident Doug Carson, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

On, Wednesday, Dec. 20, the venue will feature the Latter Day Saints Youth Choir from Sidney, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Harris family of Covington will perform at 6 p.m., followed by the Tipp City Fermatas at 6:40 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 will feature vocalist Annie Matheson, an affiliate of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

Saturday, Dec. 23 will feature the Latter Day Saints State Choir of Huber Heights, who will perform with piano accompaniment and a narration of the Christmas story.

Overall, event organizers have been encouraged by support for the event throughout the county, and are hopeful it continues to grow each season.

“It’s really flourishing,” said Fulton. “The community is really responsive. I’ve gotten a lot of calls from people just wanting to bring their children and make a memory with their family.”

Visit Fulton Farms on Facebook.

Reach Cody Willoughby at cwilloughby@troydailynews.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hunter Prather, 4, of Troy, enjoys the live musical performance during the nativity event at Fulton Farms on Tuesday in Troy. The event is open to the public until Saturday, Dec. 23. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Nativity1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hunter Prather, 4, of Troy, enjoys the live musical performance during the nativity event at Fulton Farms on Tuesday in Troy. The event is open to the public until Saturday, Dec. 23. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Members of the Bethel High School Choir perform during the nativity event at Fulton Farms on Tuesday in Troy. The event will feature live musical performances every day until Saturday, Dec. 23. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Nativity2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Members of the Bethel High School Choir perform during the nativity event at Fulton Farms on Tuesday in Troy. The event will feature live musical performances every day until Saturday, Dec. 23.