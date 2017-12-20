Joy to the World

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Director Rachel Sagona leads members of the Troy High School Women’s Chorus in song during the Holiday Choir Concert on Monday, Dec. 18 in Troy. The event took place in the Troy High School auditorium, and featured performances by several student choir groups. The next scheduled concert will be Monday, Feb. 26, and will be open to the public.
