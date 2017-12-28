Golden Bowl Buffet opens

By Cody Willoughby

TROY — A new Chinese buffet option has arrived in Troy.

Golden Bowl Buffet, located on South Weston Road, premiered with a soft open on Friday, Dec. 8, according to manager Jacky Yu, who has worked in the Chinese food service industry for over 20 years, including many years in New York City.

“This restaurant is a local partnership,” Yu said. “We have partners at Asian Cottage at the shopping center by Kroger. It’s taken almost seven months to remodel this restaurant from the business that was here before. It’s under all-new ownership, and we’re glad to finally be open.”

Along with the standard buffet options available to patrons, Yu and his staff are excited about some additions included in the dining experience, such as a full carry-out menu, an extended dessert buffet, and a sushi bar.

“The sushi bar is brand new,” Yu said. “Normally, we have many different kinds of sushi rolls for lunch and dinner. We’re open to requests. If something isn’t out, people can ask for it and we can make it.”

According to Yu, the staff at Golden Bowl is still growing.

“We have about seven or eight people on staff for now, but we’re still hiring people,” Yu said. “I’m not sure how many we’ll need, but we hope to employ many more.”

Conscious of the struggles that the location’s former tenants had, Yu hopes to assure the public of the high-quality experience he and his team are striving to bring to the community.

“We hope we can do better than the last restaurant did,” Yu said. “We want to offer a nice place to eat for the people of Troy. We have many more foods than those on the last restaurant’s menu. Our chef has many years of experience preparing great Chinese food, and he’s doing a great job. I hope the people of Troy approve and give us a chance to prove our worth.”

