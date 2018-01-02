New TMS director wants downtown to be exciting

TROY — Troy Main Street’s new executive director Nicole Loy sees her new job as making downtown Troy a place people love and are excited to visit.

Loy came aboard just before the holiday season, which she said gave her an opportunity to jump right into the bustle of downtown life.

“It’s really nice here, getting to know the community, getting to know the business owners and the building owners,” she said of her first few months on the job. Loy joined the organization in October. “It’s nice to be in a community where they’re all in and they all love Troy and want to see it grow and be better.”

A downtown is great when people want it to be, she said, and when they’re willing to come together to make positive change happen.

“And that’s been really helpful for me in my position,” she added. “You don’t find a lot of people opposing trying to make downtown better.”

Loy grew up in Greenville and attended Ohio State, where she earned a degree in public relations, before going to University of California Berkley to pursue a master’s in education.

She worked for University of Alabama Birmingham before moving back to Ohio to be closer to her family. She was Wright State’s Director of Student and Alumni Affairs for several years, where she gained experience in event planning and marketing. But eventually, she started to miss the public relations aspect.

Her new job with Troy Main Street is “more publicly oriented,” she said.

“It allows me to be more creative,” she said. “Here, you get to have new ideas and expand on them.”

Starting in October, Loy was able to participate in the Hometown Halloween event, three shopping weekends in November and the Grand Illumination and get an idea of what downtown life is like.

In planning for 2018, Troy Main Street is keeping some favorite events and adding some new ones as well, Loy said.

“We’ll have the chocolate walk again, that’s pretty popular, we’ll still have our concert series. But in February, we are hosting an event that we’ve never done before. It’s a Taste of Troy trivia night,” she said. There will be five rounds of trivia accompanied by foods from different downtown restaurants.

Troy Main Street has also implemented some changes to its membership plans, opening membership to individuals as well as businesses.

“What they would get from that is they would get emails from us announcing events and saying when tickets are ready to purchase, and they would also be able to experience a behind-the-scenes event, which is something new we’re starting,” Loy explained. That could mean backstage passes to concerts or opportunities to meet with downtown business owners and learn more about what it takes to run a small business.

Loy also wants to be clearer about the organization’s role in the community, making the distinctions between the Chamber of Commerce, the city and Troy Main Street better known.

The city makes policies, the chamber works with all Troy businesses and Troy Main Street focuses its efforts on the downtown area, she explained.

“Our main goal is to make downtown Troy a place that people love and want to be,” she said.

Loy said the organization provides support to downtown businesses and tries to inform the public about the downtown area.

“We always try to make things more exciting for people to want to say, ‘We went to downtown Troy last weekend, but this weekend they’re doing something else and we have to come back,’” she said.

When she’s not working to promote downtown Troy, Loy enjoys spending time outdoors hiking and backpacking.

“A lot of summer weekends are spent doing that,” she said. “I’m a big fan of variety, so you won’t see me doing the same thing every weekend.”

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Nicole Loy, Troy Main Street’s new executive director, started her new job in October. She said she hopes to make downtown Troy a place people are excited to visit. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_DSC_0244-copy.jpg Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Nicole Loy, Troy Main Street’s new executive director, started her new job in October. She said she hopes to make downtown Troy a place people are excited to visit.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.