Area briefs

MLK Day event set

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The guest speaker will be Shaun Hamilton, director of Community Benefits for Premier Health, presenting a discussion of “I Have A Dream: Relevance of the Dream 50 Years Later.”

The program is free and open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

Record keeping workshop planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Looking to get more out of your record keeping? Miami County Extension will host Bruce Clevenger, extension educator in Defiance County, for a workshop on using software to keep the farm books.

This workshop is limited to 10 farms (two people from each farm max). Find more information online at https://miami.osu.edu/miamiquicken. Deadline for early bird registration is Feb. 9.

Y offers SNL event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Jan. 13 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Foe more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.