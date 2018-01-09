Posted on by

Coffee and Color


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Miami County residents participate in the Troy-Miami County Public Library event, “Coffee and Color” on Tuesday in Troy. Patrons were invited to come and enjoy a cup of coffee while indulging in various coloring activities. The event will be held again on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Feb. 6, and Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Miami County residents participate in the Troy-Miami County Public Library event, “Coffee and Color” on Tuesday in Troy. Patrons were invited to come and enjoy a cup of coffee while indulging in various coloring activities. The event will be held again on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Feb. 6, and Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Miami County residents participate in the Troy-Miami County Public Library event, “Coffee and Color” on Tuesday in Troy. Patrons were invited to come and enjoy a cup of coffee while indulging in various coloring activities. The event will be held again on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Feb. 6, and Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_ColorandCoffee1.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Miami County residents participate in the Troy-Miami County Public Library event, “Coffee and Color” on Tuesday in Troy. Patrons were invited to come and enjoy a cup of coffee while indulging in various coloring activities. The event will be held again on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Feb. 6, and Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:31 pm |    

Coffee and Color

Coffee and Color
2:27 pm |    

Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week
12:11 pm
Updated: 2:07 pm. |    

Hissong ‘fairs’ well at queen’s contest

Hissong ‘fairs’ well at queen’s contest