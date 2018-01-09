Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Miami County residents participate in the Troy-Miami County Public Library event, “Coffee and Color” on Tuesday in Troy. Patrons were invited to come and enjoy a cup of coffee while indulging in various coloring activities. The event will be held again on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Feb. 6, and Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.