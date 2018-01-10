Student exhibit to open at Hayner

TROY — The artistic spirit of local youth is soon to be celebrated as Troy-Hayner Cultural Center prepares its premiere of 2018’s Young Masters Exhibit, featuring artwork of all kinds from students throughout the district.

The exhibit is set to open to the public on Friday, Jan. 12, and will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 25, during regular hours.

“By the time everything is installed for the opening, we’ll have approximately 300-325 works of art on display,” exhibit coordinator Leona Sargent said. “All the works that you’ll see were completed during this school year. The classroom art teachers at each school were the ones who picked the pieces that will be featured in the exhibit, so it’s really an honor for the kids to be chosen as part of the show.”

The exhibit will consist of artwork from students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade. Schools participating in the exhibit include Overfield School, St. Patrick Elementary, Troy Christian Elementary and High schools, and all of Troy City Schools.

Each piece in the exhibit will be labeled with the student’s name, grade, and school, along with the piece’s title and the name of the student’s art instructor.

“Every year, the art teachers try to do something new,” Sargent said. “They all push for different projects so that each year the exhibit has something new and interesting to offer. I’m pretty amazed by how talented these kids are.”

Regular hours at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., are 7-9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Exhibit coordinator Leona Sargent and volunteer Deborah McMahan admire the works of art on display in Hayner Cultural Center’s “Young Masters” exhibit on Wednesday in Troy. The exhibit will be open to the public on Friday, Jan. 12. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_HaynerArt1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Exhibit coordinator Leona Sargent and volunteer Deborah McMahan admire the works of art on display in Hayner Cultural Center’s “Young Masters” exhibit on Wednesday in Troy. The exhibit will be open to the public on Friday, Jan. 12.

Includes artwork from every Troy school

By Cody Willoughby cwilloughby@troydailynews.com

Reach Cody Willoughby at cwilloughby@troydailynews.com

Reach Cody Willoughby at cwilloughby@troydailynews.com