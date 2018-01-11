Newton BOE elects new president, VP

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@troydailynews.com

PLEASANT HILL — At an organizational meeting held Wednesday evening, the Newton Board of Education approved the appointment of president and vice president of the board for 2018.

Treasurer Nick Hamilton served as temporary chairperson to conduct the election, in which board members Nate Oburn and Lane Robbins were nominated by member Lisa Hildebrand for the positions of president and vice president, respectively, with unanimous votes from the other members of the board.

The board also moved to reposition its monthly meeting to the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m., pushed back from 7 p.m., beginning in February, unless otherwise stipulated.

The board went on to approve recognition and appreciation to the Covington Eagles, who made a donation to Newton Local Schools in the amount of $7129.93, which will be designated for college scholarships to graduating seniors. It was the superintendent’s recommendation to write a letter to the Covington Eagles to express appreciation on behalf of the board and the district.

The hiring of paid and unpaid supplemental positions for the spring were approved, which included 15 coaching positions for baseball, softball, and track.

Brad Neavin, account executive for Energy Optimizers USA, LLC, addressed the board for a second consecutive month regarding authorization of a new energy savings service agreement. The board moved to approve the agreement with Energy Optimizers, which will allow the board to purchase items available from a single source in order to take advantage of its 10-year energy savings service program. Included in the agreement will be updated LED lighting for all indoor and outdoor light sources on school grounds.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. in the board conference room.