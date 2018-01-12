Marching through London

Members of the Troy High School perform special drill during their rendition of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” during London’s New Year’s Day parade on Monday, Jan. 1.

Bree’Anna Jackson, Sarah Geer, and Lily Morris pose in front of a castle during a tourist stop outside London.

Brandon Thompson, Megan Sawchek, Sydney Langenkamp, and Natalie Dudte pose for a photo during sightseeing in London.

Riley Williams, Nick Brown, Laura Murray, Hailey Taylor, and McKenzie Morgan pose before the London Eye during sightseeing in London.

Anna McElwee, Nick Brown, Ashley Weikert, Kenzi Kelley, Taylor Henn, Abby Oberbeck, Meredit Post, and Maggie Wannemacher pose in front of Stonehenge, located about 88 miles west of London.

The Troy High School Marching Band prepare for their performance in London.

Members of the Troy High School Marching Band carry the Troy banner along the parade route during London’s New Year’s Day parade on Monday, Jan. 1.

Members of the Troy High School brass section perform along the parade route during London’s New Year’s Day parade on Monday, Jan. 1.

Left to right, Meredith Post, Madison Johnston, Abbi Kidder, Bree’Anna Jackson, Genki Masunaga, and Conner Earick march during London’s New Year’s End parade on Monday, Jan. 1.

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@troydailynews.com

THS band performs, tours overseas