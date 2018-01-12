Franklin lodge to host public event

TROY — The Franklin Lodge No. 14 F & AM Masonic Lodge will be opening its doors to the public for a special event on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Miami County residents will have the opportunity to tour the lodge’s ornate chapels and elaborate stained glass fixtures. Local historian and Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum curator Terry Purk has been invited as the guest speaker, and will present to the lodge members and visitors the story of Asa Coleman, the Franklin Lodge’s original founder.

Lodge Master Bruce Ball is enthusiastic for the public to know more about Asa Coleman, and his affiliation with the city’s history.

“When Asa Coleman came here from Connecticut, he was already a Mason,” said Ball. “He and others were meeting in Urbana and Dayton. It was quite a way to travel for them back then, but there was no place to meet here. They got permission from the Grand Lodge of Ohio to begin a lodge here. The Urbana and Dayton lodges were this lodge’s sponsor when it began in 1812. That’s even older than the city. Asa Coleman was one of the founding fathers of Troy also, helping with its layout and all of that.”

Ball hopes the event will incite a positive perspective throughout the community of the lodge.

“We just want the public to know who we are,” Ball said. “We hope that they’ll see us as vital members of the community. The public can expect some history on the lodge. It’s also our potluck night. We’ll have food downstairs, and people are welcome to fellowship with us.”

The Franklin Lodge, located at 107 W. Main St. in Troy, has been at its downtown location since 1908.

Doors to the lodge open at 6 p.m.

For more information on the lodge, visit www.masonpost.com/oh/franklin14.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lodge Master Bruce Ball describes one of the lodge’s stained glass fixtures, which depicts lodge founder Asa Coleman, at the lodge’s Main Street location on Wednesday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_DSC_0010.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lodge Master Bruce Ball describes one of the lodge’s stained glass fixtures, which depicts lodge founder Asa Coleman, at the lodge’s Main Street location on Wednesday in Troy.

Event to include potluck dinner, guest speaker