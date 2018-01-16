Martin Luther King, Jr. remembered

TROY — Residents of the community joined together in unity for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, located downtown on Monday.

Participants gathered at the southwest quadrant of the Public Square, located near Bakehouse Breads. After an opening word of prayer, participants marched east through the Public Square toward Troy Police Department. A word of prayer was then was carried out with participating officers.

While singing hymns, such as “We Will Overcome” and “Down by the Riverside,” participants marched from the Troy Police Department to First United Methodist Church on Franklin Street, where a service was held. Associate pastor Ty Williams provided welcome remarks, followed by opening prayer and scripture provided by Pastor Kima Cunningham.

The event’s guest speaker was John D. Scott III, pastor of True Vine Church in Piqua.

After the service, a special reception was held at First Place Christian Center on Franklin Street, where refreshments were provided to those in attendance.

