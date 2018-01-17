The work of ‘young masters’

Charlotte Bledsoe, 5, of Pleasant Hill says “ew” to a provocative piece on display during the ‘Young Masters’ open house at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday.

Jackson Greulich, 6, of Tipp City shows his brother, Xander, 5, a piece of art during the ‘Young Masters’ open house at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday. Students and their families were invited to come see the over 300 student works on display specially chosen by art teachers throughout Troy. Light refreshments were provided, and the event was free to the public. The “Young Masters” exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 25 at the center during regular hours.

Livi Luciano, 8, of Troy studies the texture of a piece of art during the ‘Young Masters’ open house at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday.

Connor Haywood, 11, of Troy poses with his piece, “The Lighthouse” during the ‘Young Masters’ open house at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday.

Chloe and Samantha Dodd, 9 and 6, of Troy study artwork at the ‘Young Masters’ open house at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday.

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@troydailynews.com

