Local eateries set for ‘Restaurant Week’

Several Troy eateries are joining in on 2018’s “Winter Restaurant Week,” a week-long event sponsored by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

The promotional event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 28, is a joint venture for more than 40 independently-owned restaurants throughout the Miami Valley to highlight a few of their trademark appetizers, entrees, and desserts to the public.

Every participating restaurant will offer their selections in an exclusive menu, with three-course meals on the menu available for $20.18, $25.18, or $30.18.

The four participating restaurants in the Troy area include Basil’s on Market, The Caroline, La Piazza, and Smith’s Boathouse, respectively.

All four specially selected menus can be viewed on each restaurant’s respective website and Facebook page.

“We’ve participated every year that we’ve been open,” said Basil’s on Market manager Amber Magnuson. “Our items were chosen by our corporate chef. They’re all offered on our regular menu, but are portioned differently to make it more of a tasting event. Restaurant Week does tend to drive in more business for us, just for the main factor that we’re offering special items.”

“We try to come up with something each year that’s trending and has worked well for us in the past,” said The Caroline owner Steve Smith, on the eatery’s exclusive Winter Restaurant Week menu. “It’s always been a good week for us. I think people see a nice value in it, and it really draws them in.”

“This is our first year. The Miami Valley Restaurant Association emailed us and offered us the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Phil Smith, manager of Smith’s Boathouse. “Some of the items featured are due to a new menu that we have coming in a week or two, but others are due to our culinary staff just wanting to stretch a little and try something new. We’re looking forward to offering some items we haven’t offered in the past.”

All special menus at participation locations will be offered to the public until Sunday, Jan. 28.

For more information on other participating restaurants, visit https://www.daytonlocal.com/food/restaurant-week/.

Over 40 participating businesses, including 4 in troy