Silo collapse closes SR 571 indefinitely

By ouf partners at WDTN

NEW CARLISLE — Authorities in New Carlisle are trying to figure out what caused a large grain silo to collapse.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Miami Valley Feed and Grain Company in the 800 block of West Jefferson St. (State Route 571), near Garfield Street.

The New Carlisle fire chief says the grainery collapsed, spilling an estimated 365,000 to 385,000 bushels of corn onto State Route 571.

The impact caused a nearby building to collapse, another to partially collapse and several power lines and poles to fall down.

Authorities say they’re not sure what caused the collapse. They’re working to learn if anyone was hurt when the grainery fell.

“We’re working with the owners of the company already,” New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said. “They’re 100 percent sure they did not have any employees on site.”

“The concern is, right now, once we can get in and look to make sure we had no vehicles traveling on the road at that time that the grainery fell,” Trusty said.

Power was knocked out immediately following the collapse. Crews were able to restore service a short time later.

Authorities continue on the scene and are warning drivers to avoid the area.

“Having a road closed that’s a main road for our city is going to be impactful,” New Carlisle Mayor Ethan Reynolds said. “But, we’re definitely going to work to get it cleared in the upcoming future.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the investigation.

Mike Ullery contributed to this story

Dozens of workers begin the task of moving corn, estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of bushels, from St. Rt. 571 at the west end of The City of New Carlisle on January 22, 2018 followng the early morning collapse of a grain bin. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_012218mju_grainbin22018122162951172.jpg Dozens of workers begin the task of moving corn, estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of bushels, from St. Rt. 571 at the west end of The City of New Carlisle on January 22, 2018 followng the early morning collapse of a grain bin. Hundreds of thousands of bushels of corn lays across St. Rt. 571 at the west edge of the City of New Carlisle on January 22, 2018 following the early morning collapse of a grain bin. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_012218mju_grainbin120181221630545.jpg Hundreds of thousands of bushels of corn lays across St. Rt. 571 at the west edge of the City of New Carlisle on January 22, 2018 following the early morning collapse of a grain bin. State Route 571 at the west side of the City of New Carlisle is expected to remain closed for days as cleanup progresses following the collapse of a large grain bin. An estimated several hundred thousand bushels of corn spilled out of the collapsed structure. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_012218mju_grainbin32018122163033203.jpg State Route 571 at the west side of the City of New Carlisle is expected to remain closed for days as cleanup progresses following the collapse of a large grain bin. An estimated several hundred thousand bushels of corn spilled out of the collapsed structure.