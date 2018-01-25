Everyone can be a writer

TROY — If your child has an interest in developing their very own creations, children’s author Linda Stanek claims it’s well within their reach.

Stanek visited with students, age kindergarten through fifth grade, at Cookson Elementary on Thursday to demonstrate the process of storytelling, and how a simple structure and basic rules can be used to benefit anyone looking to build their own tale.

After demonstrating her own writing process through examples from her published works, a writers’ workshop was held with the student body, in which Stanek provided each student with a diagram that asked them to develop a set of characters, a goal for each character, and how the goal could be reached through problem-solving.

Stanek, who hails from the northwest Columbus area, published her first book, “The Pig and Miss Prudence,” in 2008, and has been engaged in student assemblies since 2006.

“I generally do about two assembly events per month, with the exception of May, in which I do about four,” Stanek said. “I want kids to know that they can do this if it’s something they choose to do. It’s my hope to speak in particular to the reluctant writer, partly because I’ve had people in my family with a written-language disability, and I know how difficult writing can be for some people. I am a cheerleader for reading, but also for writing, and to let kids know that it will get easier.”

Stanek, who received her education in early childhood education, stresses the value of reading in children’s regular activity as irreplacable and unrivaled for their development.

“I know from my background in teaching that the single thing that will be most positively impactful for your children’s academics is to read to them, beginning from day one.” Stanek said. “To be clear, it’s never too late to start that. I really want to empower kids to read as much as they can, and encourage their parents to read along with them, too.”

Stanek went on to host a Family Reading Night event, held from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Cookson Elementary gymnasium, in which reading practices were discussed with parents of Cookson students, along with the value of building regularly scheduled reading times for children.

Stanek’s numerous books are available on her website and Amazon.

For more information, visit www.lindastanek.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Cookson Elementary fifth-graders Ethan Dreier, 11, Hayden Heckman, 11, and Carsen Riddle, 10, engage in a writers’ workshop activity led by visiting author Linda Stanek on Thursday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_CooksonAuthor1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Cookson Elementary fifth-graders Ethan Dreier, 11, Hayden Heckman, 11, and Carsen Riddle, 10, engage in a writers’ workshop activity led by visiting author Linda Stanek on Thursday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Author Linda Stanek displays a special graph for story-building during a writers’ workshop with students at Cookson Elementary on Thursday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_CooksonAuthor2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Author Linda Stanek displays a special graph for story-building during a writers’ workshop with students at Cookson Elementary on Thursday in Troy.

