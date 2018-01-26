Get ready to grab Lunch

TROY — Want to grab a quick lunch? Troy’s newest downtown eatery has arrived to quell your cravings.

Lunch is a satellite kitchen and pop-up lunch shop, located on Main Street in Troy’s downtown Public Square. Its grand opening is set for Thursday, Feb. 1, and its staff will be serving meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The business is co-owned by Karen Boone, Chief Operating Officer with Minesinger Companies, and Jessica Minesinger, Chief Executive Officer with Minesinger Companies, and both insist that opening a lunch shop has been fresh territory to explore.

“We took this on as a fun project,” Boone said. “What we typically do is not creative at all. Development is often the same thing over and over again. Initially, I was a teacher, and eventually fell into office work, which is great, but there’s not as much creativity. That was a huge part of opening Lunch – the opportunity to do something different.”

“Our primary business is land development and construction,” Minesinger said. “We do some corporate management as well, and we’ve been based in Troy for nearly 20 years. Our offices are downtown, so we’re frequently here looking for lunch options. We felt like this was a great time to introduce some new and different types of food to downtown Troy. We’re in such a picturesque and unique location. When we heard through the grapevine that the space was going to become available, we knew that this where we wanted to be.”

Boone and Minesinger will be partnering with a number of food proprietors throughout the Miami Valley, including some in downtown Troy. Each proprietor will enter into a limited sub-lease agreement with Lunch, and commit to cover supplies on a weekly basis for a minimum of three weeks over a 15-week period. Each proprietor will provide servable food and all necessary preparation, payment collection methods, as well as catering and preparation licenses.

“We saw the need, not just for another restaurant option, but a fast option,” Boone said. “Because we’re primarily business people and not restaurant people, we want to facilitate having good food in a good location.”

“We’re placing emphasis on quick service,” Minesinger said. “Grab-and-go. Obviously, people are welcome to stay here and eat, but there are a lot of employees downtown who have 3o or 60 minutes for lunch, and just don’t have time to get across the highway, or sit down someplace to wait for a meal. The plan is that we’ll have one to three quick-serve menu options that are ready to go, and we’ll be rotating different kinds of food and vendors for lunch week-to-week.”

Lunch’s space will serve not only as a quick-serve eatery, but also as a rentable space for special-event utilization, flexibly seating 32 people and comfortably accomodating up to 49 people.

“Another need that we saw was multi-use space that could serve as anything someone wanted them to be,” Boone said. “Whether it be interest for things like a small gathering, a party, or a shower, there’s not a lot of smaller spaces available to rent in Troy.”

“We’re getting a lot of really interesting and varied events booked already,” Minesinger added. “What’s nice about this space is that it’s adaptable. You can have a potluck dinner, a bridal shower, or a birthday party, or you can have it catered, and do a private dinner. All of our equipment is for use as part of our private lease, and the location is tremendous. We’re within five minutes’ walking distance of over a hundred businesses.”

Additionally, Minesinger insisted that the 1,000-square-foot space did not only have to facilitate dining.

“There are people we’re partnering with to offer flower-arranging classes and cookie-decorating classes,” Minesinger said. “We’re talking with a candidate who may do a meet-and-greet here. For us, the business model is that the space just needs to be open and used as much as possible, and it’s a highly visible and convenient space for many occasions.”

Boone and Minesinger confirmed that, during service hours, they intend to use the space’s rear lunch-counter window, which connects to the public lobby of the 405 Public Square building in the square’s southwest quadrant.

“There have been businesses in the past that haven’t used it, but since it’s there, why wouldn’t you take advantage of it?” Boone said. “As many people who work in the building are in and out from the upper floors, it seemed logical that we should.”

Boone and Minesinger also confirmed that major renovations were avoided in service of installing new high-quality equipment.

“Structurally, everything is the same, except that we exposed one brick wall,” Boone said.

“The only original piece in the kitchen area is the sink and its connected system,” Minesinger said. “We purchased all-new equipment. We kept everything stainless steel, because we liked the look, and it’s easy to clean.”

Boone and Minesinger made clear that in the warmer months when the downtown square begins to bustle with activity, they intend to take advantage of the higher volume of potential patrons.

“On days when there are special events going on downtown, we plan on having some different pop-up events, such as coffee and doughnuts or brunch,” Boone said. “During morning events like the farmers market, we’ll be offering that.”

“Our hours could extend into the evening sometimes, too,” Minesinger said. “We have the Troy Main Street calendar and the city events calendar plugged in to ours, so depending on which event it is, we’ll go through our list of vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and stay open. We designed the space so it could adapt to whatever we needed it to be.”

As active participants within the Troy community, Boone and Minesinger are enthusiastic to bring Lunch to the downtown area, as an addition to an area already seeing economic growth.

“What’s really been interesting about this process is when we meet with vendors, they always give us feedback about what they think could be done in this space,” Minesinger said. “When we’re out with friends, people have all of these great ideas. It’s been a neat, organic process, and I think we’ll be surprised by the end of the year at how things shape out.”

“We believe in downtown Troy,” Boone said. “The changes they’re making and everything they’re doing is all very positive. We just want to be a part of that.”

“I’ve raised three kids here, and they’ve all gone through Troy schools,” Minesinger said. “We love the community. We’re partnering with local businesses, so we really view Lunch with a cross-promotional, community-focused team mentality.”

For more information, visit www.lunchintroy.com, or find Lunch on Facebook and Instagram.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Co-owners Karen Boone and Jessica Minesinger stand before the new wall art on display at Lunch, a new downtown eatery opening Thursday, Feb. 1. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Co-owners Jessica Minesinger and Karen Boone prepare for the Thursday, Feb. 1 opening of Lunch., a new downtown eatery, on Friday in Troy.

