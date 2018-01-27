Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Linda Ares, Mark Ares, and Mike Doll, of Tipp City, participate in a warm-up round of poker, orchestrated by dealer Andrew White, during the “Wager on the Arts” event on Saturday at the Eagles Lodge on Main Street in Tipp City. The event was held by the Tipp City Arts Council, and was sponsored and catered by Christopher’s Restaurant Catering. A flat ticket fee to the event bought attendants access to a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner and dessert bar at 6:30 p.m. After dinner, guests were able to enjoy their favorite casino-style games. Winnings could be used to participate in a raffle and auction for original artwork and gift baskets. For more information, visit www.tippcityartscouncil.com.