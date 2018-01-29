Firefighter hurt battling fire

From our partners at WDTN

WEST MILTON — A firefighter was hurt while battling a fire in West Milton that destroyed a home.

Crews from several departments responded just before midnight on reports of a fire at a log cabin home in the 6000 block of Iddings Road.

“When we arrived the house was pretty much fully engulfed,” West Milton Fire Chief Denny Frantz said.

The couple living at the home woke up when smoke detectors went off and they were able to escape unharmed. A Ludlow Falls firefighter fell from a ladder and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Frantz said. He added that the injured firefighter was “OK, but sore.”

“It was a log home, so everything in the home was wood,” he said. It took crews several hours to contain the fire. “It was a difficult fire to put out.”

Fire officials said the log cabin’s thick insulation also made it difficult to fight the fire. The house’s location and a steep backyard were also a challenge for crews at the scene.

The house and most of its contents were a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

The West Milton fire department received mutual aid from the Ludlow Falls fire department.

The home belonged to Troy lawyer Jose Lopez, according to county records. The home was built in the early 1980s and was valued at around $300,000.

West Milton home destroyed

Cecilia Fox contributed to this report.

