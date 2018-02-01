St. Patrick staff plays volleyball

TROY — Teachers from St. Patrick School donned their tees and sneakers this week to play in the school’s annual staff versus student volleyball game.

Students from sixth, seventh, and eighth grade classes were chosen to vie against staff members before the eyes of the remaining student body in a fight to the volleyed finish.

The game is an annual tradition at St. Patrick that coincides with Catholic Schools Week.

“Catholic Schools Week happens every year all across the United States,” said St Patrick School Principal Cyndi Cathcart. “It always falls around late January or early February, and we celebrate all seven days.”

During Catholic Schools Week (CSW), each school holds special masses, open houses and recreational activities for students, staff, and their families. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the church and their community.

For 2018, CSW runs Sunday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 3, and Cathcart, along with the rest of the staff, do their best to make it a memorable experience for the students at St. Patrick.

“We hold special events all throughout the week,” Cathcart said. “On Mondays, we do ‘Muffins with Mom.’ On Tuesdays, it’s ‘Donuts with Dad.’ On Wednesday, we always hold the volleyball game with staff versus students. Today, each grade is wearing different colors for ‘rainbow day.’ It’s just a lot of fun things to celebrate being Catholic and going to Catholic school.”

Each CSW also includes a theme, and this year’s is “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” Along with the theme comes a community service project that involves every student in St. Patrick School.

“For this year’s community service project, we’re donating things for the Miami County Right to Life Society,” Cathcart said, “We’re gathering diapers, wipes, pacifiers, and other items for babies. The whole school is collecting, and every classroom has an item to bring in. We gather those on Friday, and bring them over to Right to Life.”

According to Cathcart, the staff vs. student volleyball game serves as a marker of high enthusiasm each year.

“The kids love it,” Cathcart exclaimed. “The staff looks forward to it every year, too. They all plan it together and buy the same T-shirts. During the event, we have a spirit contest on who is the loudest class. It brings everyone together.”

The winner of the volleyball game receives a humbling reward: bragging rights.

“It’s very competitive and spirited, but there’s no other reward aside from being the winner,” Cathcart said. “Winners get the right to gloat.”

For more information on Catholic Schools Week, visit www.ncea.org/CSW.

