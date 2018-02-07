Tipp cruiser struck by suspected drunk driver

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City police cruiser was struck by a suspected drunk driver Sunday night on Interstate 75.

“It’s very fortunate no one was injured,” Tipp City Police Chief Eric Burris said.

Tipp City Officer Brianna Smith was assisting Ohio State Highway Patrol with another accident at the 66 mile marker on I-75. When she arrived to provide mutual aid, she parked her vehicle with emergency lights activated in the center lane of the highway to block traffic.

According to Burris, another vehicle, “traveling at pretty good speed,” struck the cruiser from behind. The impact smashed in the rear of the cruiser, causing it to spin and nearly hit Officer Smith and a state trooper, who were standing nearby.

“The second driver who hit the rear of our car was arrested by the state patrol for OVI,” Burris said. The driver was identified in the police report as Bruce Rogers of Monroe Township.

An individual involved in the first crash was in the back seat of the cruiser when it was hit, and they were unharmed. The initial crash was likely cause by icy road conditions, Burris said.

The department’s insurance provider has to make the final decision on the cruiser, but Burris added, “It’s pretty safe to say it’s going to be a totaled vehicle. It’s damaged pretty badly.”

According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, “jaws of life” hydraulic rescue tools were used to retrieve the equipment in the back of the cruiser.

