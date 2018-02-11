‘V’ for victory

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Cheer Force One of Pataskala, Ohio, performs their routine during the Go Red Cheer & Dance Championships on Sunday at Hobart Arena in Troy. The event, which drew in dozens of cheer and dance teams throughout the region, runs in tandem with February’s Heart Healthy Month banner, and is themed to raise awareness for heart health. For more information, visit www.midwestcheerexpo.com.