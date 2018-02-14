Hugs and smiles at ‘Night to Shine’

Troy Christian Church hosted “Night to Shine”, a special event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, for the second consecutive year on Friday, Feb. 9.
The event, held at the Crystal Room, was open to all Miami Valley residents with special needs, and included a formal catered dinner, a red carpet, photo booth opportunities, a karaoke corner, and a dance floor with a live disc jockey.
More than 125 participants signed up for the event, while 235 signed up as volunteers.
For more information on Night to Shine, visit www.timtebowfoundation.com.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Amanda Frederick of Sidney sings karaoke with volunteer Amanda Ernst at “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Courtney Hoehne of Anna shows off her moves during “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Glen Schulze of Russia tears up the dance floor during “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Alex Flores boogies on the dance floor during “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jason Alcorn and volunteer T.J. Perry pose at the photo booth during “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Maggie Bondurant of Troy and Tommy Cramer of Tipp City embrace during “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Gavin Cain of Sidney is crowned king by volunteer Makayli Gibson during “Night to Shine” on Friday Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Volunteer Courtney Makley assists Nick Langer on the red carpet at “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Mark Messmore, pastor of Troy Christian Church, dances to “YMCA” with Karrissa Boston during “Night to Shine” at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ajay Foster of Tipp City dances with sister Savannah during “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Courtney Hoehne, Dallas Poeppelman, and Glen Schulze sing karaoke during “Night to Shine” on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Room in Troy.