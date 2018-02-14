Hugs and smiles at ‘Night to Shine’

Troy Christian Church hosted “Night to Shine”, a special event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, for the second consecutive year on Friday, Feb. 9.

The event, held at the Crystal Room, was open to all Miami Valley residents with special needs, and included a formal catered dinner, a red carpet, photo booth opportunities, a karaoke corner, and a dance floor with a live disc jockey.

More than 125 participants signed up for the event, while 235 signed up as volunteers.

For more information on Night to Shine, visit www.timtebowfoundation.com.