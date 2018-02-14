Responders combat fuel leak

TROY — Roads were closed to combat a fuel leak on Wednesday in Troy.

A semi truck began to bleed fuel during a routine stop at the Trillian CNG station on Stanfield Road.

The intersection of Stanfield Road and Commerce Park were promptly closed at approximately 11:30 a.m.

According to responders, the accident was due to a faulty part on the truck.

“There was a basic malfunction,” confirmed Lt. Aaron Simmons of the Troy Fire Department. “It was in one of the truck’s compressed natural gas tanks. We just closed the roads to make sure when the fuel bled off, it was contained.”

The faulty part was replaced on the scene by professionals. No property damage or injuries were reported.

Stanfield Road and Commerce Park were re-opened for regular traffic at 12:35 p.m. The fueling station has re-opened for regular use.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Troy Fire Department responders assist at the scene of the leak on Stanfield Road in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_FuelLeak1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Troy Fire Department responders assist at the scene of the leak on Stanfield Road in Troy.