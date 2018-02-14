Some buddies to love

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Animal control officer Zayne Reineke pets Savannah during Miami County Animal Shelter’s “Meet your True Love” adoption fair on Wednesday in Troy.

Melissa Nichols of Troy spends quality time with Rascal during Miami County Animal Shelter’s “Meet your True Love” adoption fair on Wednesday in Troy. Scheduled to coincide with Valentine’s Day, the event allowed attendants to get up close and personal with the shelter’s various dogs and cats, most of whom were eligible for adoption. For more information, visit www.miamicountyohio.gov.