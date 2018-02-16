Speaker brings Africa to Lincoln CC

TROY — Troy residents were taken on a trip to Africa with Abigail Ngoza-Jordan on Thursday at the Lincoln Community Center.

The program included special African dance and drums, storytelling, craft demonstrations, and cultural exploration through decor, apparel, and other items.

Marking her second year presenting the program at Lincoln, Ngoza-Jordan hopes to unify people through the celebration of diversity.

“We’re talking about embracing one another, looking at where the world is at today, and seeing what our forefathers and the people that have gone on before wanted this world to be,” Ngoza-Jordan explained. “I want to celebrate diversity — we need to remind ourselves that there’s power in diversity. Each of us are created unique and have a lot to bring to the table. This world would be a better place if we can all encourage one another and love one another.”

A native of Johannesburg, South Africa, Ngoza-Jordan has resided in the United States for 25 years, living in Troy for the last 15.

“My goal is to empower people from all walks of life, especially teenagers,” Ngoza-Jordan said. “I want them to believe in their dreams. One of the things I do with my program is encourage people not to give up. My saying is ‘Never give up.’

“One of the things that I find about this country is that people have so much, yet sometimes are not grateful for what they have. It’s important for us all to acknowledge the blessings we’ve been given, and be thankful every day.”

Ngoza-Jordan currently serves as the teen leadership director at Miami County YMCA, and said that her role in the life of the county’s youth is a point of pride.

“This generation of kids are going through so much, so it’s really important for them to have a safe place where they can just come and hang out and talk. I believe in the teenagers of today in this country, and I think that there’s so much hope. They just need good guidance and good role models, and I’m glad to be a part of that. The older generations need to pass on those values and morals to the children growing up in this generation that they need.”

Ngoza-Jordan, who previously ran a program with Lincoln Community Center called “Never Give Up Girls,” has a rich rapport with the center and their staff.

“The Lincoln Center is part of my home,” Ngoza-Jordan confirmed.

For more information, visit www.lcctroy.com.

Abigail Ngoza-Jordan, center, leads a chorus of "Go Light Your World", along with volunteers Nadia Pleiman and Zoe Wright during her appearance on Thursday at Lincoln Community Center in Troy. Abigail Ngoza-Jordan addresses the crowd during her appearance on Thursday at Lincoln Community Center in Troy.