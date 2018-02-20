A sudden burst of spring

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Max Peltier, 5, of Pleasant Hill crawls through the tubes at Troy City Park on Tuesday in Troy. Miami Valley temperatures rose into the 70s for the first time in 2018 on Monday, accompanied by cool breezes and sunshine. For more information on outdoor activities, visit www.miamicountyparks.com.

Bob and Jean Rawlins of Troy take a stroll along the levy of the Great Miami River on Tuesday in Troy.

Troy High School senior John Wehrkammer serves the ball on the tennis courts at Troy City Park on Tuesday in Troy.

Troy High School seniors Madi Rougier and Meredith Covault skateboard along the levy of the Great Miami River on Tuesday in Troy.

Amelia Wolfe, 6, of Fletcher climbs atop the playground equipment at Troy City Park on Tuesday in Troy.