Getting in touch with nature

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Brooklyn Krey, Natalie Stafford, Nicholas Skin, Selah Stafford, Elijah Hemm, Jules Brehnke, Abram Napier, and Isabel Hestad brave the drizzly day to admire the bald eagle exhibit during the Homeschool Nature Club at Brukner Nature Center on Wednesday. Homeschooled students ages 5-12 are eligible to participate in the club, in which naturalists on staff guide kids through hands-on education using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The Homeschool Nature Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month. For more information, visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com.