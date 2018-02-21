Miami East celebrates FFA Week

MIAMI COUNTY — Students at Miami East High School are celebrating their agricultural orientation this week with FFA Week, which runs Monday through Friday.

“FFA Week is to promote the organization within our school and community,” said Miami East educator Marie Carity. “We have all sorts of fun activities planned to bring awareness and get our school involved.”

Special themes and activities are planned throughout the week, including a milk chug contest on Tuesday, a tug-o’-war contest on Wednesday, a baseball knockout challenge on Thursday, and a dodgeball tournament on Friday. Each day of FFA Week also has a special spirit day theme, encouraging students to wear special colors or apparel.

Founded in 1928, FFA began with 33 students from 18 states who gathered in Kansas City, Missouri to form the organization.

“It used to stand for Future Farmers of America,” Carity said.. “In 1988, the name changed to the National FFA Organization. It’s for students enrolled in agricultural education courses. If they’re enrolled in the class, they’re automatically an FFA member and can participate in competitions and leadership activities.”

So far this school year, Miami East’s FFA students have participated in contests for soils, corn, food science, livestock, and parliamentary procedure. The group also attended the FFA National Convention, and will attend a chapter exchange in Minnesota later in the school year.

Students involved in the program have voiced the rewards they have observed FFA to offer for their future.

“I’m hoping to go to college, and it would be great to go on an FFA grant or scholarship that they could provide,” said freshman Tyler Laycox.

“I wanted to go into the medical field somehow, but didn’t know if I wanted to do so with people or animals,” said freshman Natalie Bair. “Since participating with FFA, my future plans are now with horses.”

FFA is an intracurricular student organization funded through sponsorships and individual donations at the local, state, and national levels.

For more information, visit www.ffa.org.

