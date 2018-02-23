Ducking and dodging

Left to right, freshmen and first-year FFA members Makayla Brittain, Abigail Covault, and Sydney Preston participate in the school-wide lunchtime dodgeball tournament during 2018’s National FFA Week at Miami East High School on Friday. Students celebrated the week-long event, which ran Feb. 17-24, with special carry-ins and lunchtime activities, including tug-o-war, a milk-chugging contest, and a basketball knock-out challenge. For more information on National FFA Week, visit www.ffa.org.

