Pet of the Week

Luna’s story

Luna is a sweet, loving girl who is looking for her forever home. Her previous owners had a family emergency and can’t give her the time that she needs. She loves to be petted and paid attention to and seems like she is a happy girl just waiting to please. Come see her today and see if she would be a fit for your family. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.