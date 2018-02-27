‘The cat’ comes to Newton

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Drama Club is proud to present their spring 2018 production, “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat.”

The show is set to open Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m., and will be held in the Newton High School cafeteria.

Co-directors Trina Short and Tiffany Wall intend for the show’s premiere to coincide with another special occasion in the academic world.

“This is ‘Dr. Seuss Week’,” Wall exclaimed. “It’s also known as ‘Read Across America Week’. Dr. Seuss’ birthday is March 2, so all schools usually do a big week-long celebration. The elementary schools are reading his books. Today we’re having Spirit Day. We had a Hat Day. Tomorrow is Crazy Sock Day. We just thought it would be fun to end the week with something in which the Newton Drama Club could participate.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Henry Ballard as Boy, Nick Lesley as Thing 1, Courtney Lucente as The Cat in the Hat, Regina Mikelauskas as Sally, Morgan Robbins as Fish, and Clint Shellenberger as Thing 2. The cast also includes Haylee Fisher, Ella Rapp, Kristen Lucente, and Jayden Luedeke as Kittens, and Kelly Armentrout, Molly Norman, and Autumn Konz as chorus members.

The show also features a performance of “Green Eggs and Ham”, from fifth and sixth grade Readers Theater Performers, including Nolyn Denlinger, Luke Gilbert, Makenna Kesling, Elizabeth Randolph, Olivia Rapp, Sawyer Renner, Rebekah Shough, and Grace Stanhope.

Tickets are $5 each, and are available at the door before each performance.

The duration of the program is approximately 45 minutes. The cast and crew request that all attendants arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the show.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.

For more information, visit www.newton.k12.oh.us.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Regina Mikelauskas as Sally, Courtney Lucente as The Cat, Nick Lesley as Thing 1, Clint Shellenberger as Thing 2, and Henry Ballard as Boy get acquainted in “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat,” presented by the Newton Drama Club in Pleasant Hill. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_CatHat2-4.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Regina Mikelauskas as Sally, Courtney Lucente as The Cat, Nick Lesley as Thing 1, Clint Shellenberger as Thing 2, and Henry Ballard as Boy get acquainted in “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat,” presented by the Newton Drama Club in Pleasant Hill. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Regina Mikelauskas as Sally, Courtney Lucente as The Cat, Morgan Robbins as Fish, and Henry Ballard as Boy play games while Mother is out in “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat,” presented by the Newton Drama Club in Pleasant Hill. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_CatHat1-4.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Regina Mikelauskas as Sally, Courtney Lucente as The Cat, Morgan Robbins as Fish, and Henry Ballard as Boy play games while Mother is out in “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat,” presented by the Newton Drama Club in Pleasant Hill.

Production falls on ‘Dr. Seuss Week’